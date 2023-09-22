Man charged in Belleville assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man in Belleville is facing charges following a reported assault in the city on Monday.

Belleville Police say officers were called to John Street on Monday for reports that a man had been repeatedly punched inside his home before being threatened with death if he called the police.

The suspect was identified as Nathan Jacobs of no fixed address but he was gone before police arrived and a warrant was put out for his arrest.

On Wednesday, police were called to a separate incident at 2 a.m. involving two men who were about to fight with weapons on Alexander Street.

Police identified one of the men involved as Jacobs and he was arrested on a warrant and charged with assault, uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order.

Jacobs was held for a bail hearing happening on Friday.