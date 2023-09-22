Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

BC port strike affected 17% of retailers with auto sector hit hardest: StatCan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2023 9:19 am
Click to play video: 'BC Port Strike: Terms of workers’ agreement released'
BC Port Strike: Terms of workers’ agreement released
The terms of the four-year deal that ended the crippling 13-day-long B.C. port strike have been revealed by the Canada Industrial Relations Board. The deal includes pay raises, a maintenance work deal and retirement bonuses. Global News' Anne Gaviola reports – Aug 9, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.3 per cent to $66.1 billion in July, helped by the strength of sales at supermarkets and grocery stores.

However, the agency says its early estimate for August suggests retail sales fell 0.3 per cent for that month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

For July, Statistics Canada says sales at food and beverage retailers gained 1.3 per cent as supermarkets and other grocery retailers, except convenience stores, rose 1.5 per cent and beer, wine and liquor retailers added 1.3 per cent. Sales at general merchandise retailers rose 1.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers fell 1.6 per cent, the first decline in four months, as sales at new car dealers dropped 1.7 per cent and used car dealers lost 3.1 per cent.

Statistics Canada said the on-and-off strikes at BC ports in July affected 17 per cent of retailers. Sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers were the hardest hit, the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'B.C. port strike: Crippling impact on Canadian economy'
B.C. port strike: Crippling impact on Canadian economy
Trending Now

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors, and motor vehicle and parts dealers — gained 1.3 per cent in July.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.2 per cent in July.

— with files from Global News’s Craig Lord

More on Money
Statistics CanadaCanada economyretail salesbc port strikeconsumer spendingVancouver port strikeBC port strike impactsJuly retail sales
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices