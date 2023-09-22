Menu

Crime

Kidnapping suspects caught at Toronto Pearson Airport upon return from Mexico: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 22, 2023 9:53 am
The departure area at terminal 3 is pictured at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario on Sunday, March 19, 2023. View image in full screen
The departure area at terminal 3 is pictured at Toronto Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario on Sunday, March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Three suspects in a kidnapping that involved a case of mistaken identity were arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport this week after returning from Cancun, police say.

York Regional Police said officers were called at around 2:05 a.m. on Aug. 27 to a restaurant on McCleary Court for an abduction.

“Information was received that several suspects armed with guns, one of whom fired a shot into the air, had forcibly taken a male victim into a vehicle and drove away with him,” police said.

“The suspects subsequently sent a ransom demand to a person known to the victim.”

But a few hours later, the suspects reportedly released the 37-year-old victim and he returned to the scene where he spoke with police.

“It is believed the suspects abducted the wrong person and released him upon realizing it,” police said.

The man who was allegedly abducted suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Police said three suspects were identified and on Tuesday, search warrants were executed at their homes in Toronto, though the suspects were not there at the time.

Officers learned they were in Cancun, Mexico, and were expected to return soon, police said.

Arrest warrants were then obtained and the Canada Border Services Agency was notified of the investigation.

On Wednesday, the suspects were arrested at Pearson Airport.

Three Toronto men, all in their 20s, face several charges.

