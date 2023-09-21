Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Young Ukrainian hockey players await Quebec government OK to attend English school

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 3:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian peewee team loses hockey run but wins hearts'
Ukrainian peewee team loses hockey run but wins hearts
The captivating hockey love story between Quebec and the Ukraine Selects has come to an end. The Selects lost 2-1 against the Vermont Flames at the International Hockey Peewee tournament in Quebec City on Friday morning. What makes this team stand out is that is made up of Ukrainian refugees. As Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports, the team's run was seen as a bright light emerging from the darkness of war. – Feb 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A half-dozen boys from Ukraine who played this year in Quebec City’s famed peewee hockey tournament have been sidelined since returning to the province to attend high school.

The youngsters arrived in Quebec on Sept. 1 but so far have not been able to attend an English high school in the Quebec City area as planned because they don’t have provincial Education Department authorization.

Sean Bérubé, a Quebec City businessman, helped arrange for the team of 11-and-12-year old Ukrainian refugees to play in the annual Quebec International Peewee Hockey Tournament in February.

Click to play video: 'Quebecers reach out to loved ones in Ukraine'
Quebecers reach out to loved ones in Ukraine

He says six of those children returned to study, but under Quebec’s language law they need special dispensation to attend school in English, and that process could only begin after they had arrived.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Quebec’s Education Department says in a statement it is currently processing the requests, which takes about 10 days.

The department says it has been dealing with a high volume of requests for access to English schooling and is working to respond quickly.

Click to play video: 'Pressure builds on Quebec Government to accept judge’s ruling on the future of English-language education in Quebec'
Pressure builds on Quebec Government to accept judge’s ruling on the future of English-language education in Quebec
Quebec educationUkraine Russia warUkrainian refugeesQuebec language lawsSean BérubéUkrainian Hockey PlayersDispensation to attend English SchoolQuebec City Ukraine hockey playersUkraine hockey players Quebec schoolUkraine peewee hockey players
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices