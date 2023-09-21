Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jets sign first-round pick Colby Barlow to entry-level deal

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 3:05 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Winnipeg Jets have signed their 2023 first-round draft pick to an entry-level contract.

The team announced Thursday that Colby Barlow, 18, has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.2 million.

Drafted 18th overall, the product of Orillia, Ont., made his debut in Jets colours at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C., in which he scored a goal and earned four penalty minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

The left-winger scored 79 points in 59 games in an all-star season last year with the Ontario Hockey League‘s Owen Sound Attack and has represented Team Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U18 world championship, bringing home gold and bronze medals, respectively.

Click to play video: 'Day 2 of Jets rookie camp'
Day 2 of Jets rookie camp
HockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsWinnipeg hockeyNHL draftYOUNG STARS CLASSICcolby barlow
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices