Jets sign first-round pick Colby Barlow to entry-level deal

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have signed their 2023 first-round draft pick to an entry-level contract.

The team announced Thursday that Colby Barlow, 18, has agreed to terms on a three-year contract with an average annual value of $1.2 million.

Drafted 18th overall, the product of Orillia, Ont., made his debut in Jets colours at the 2023 Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C., in which he scored a goal and earned four penalty minutes.

We just signed Colby Barlow, that's real hot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gtxnHcB0RY — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) September 21, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

The left-winger scored 79 points in 59 games in an all-star season last year with the Ontario Hockey League‘s Owen Sound Attack and has represented Team Canada at both the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U18 world championship, bringing home gold and bronze medals, respectively.