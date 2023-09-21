Menu

Canada

Edmonton police use-of-force occurrences increase 8% compared with last year

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 21, 2023 5:33 pm
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton Alberta on Tuesday Aug 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Edmonton Police Service car in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The number of times Edmonton police officers used force in interactions with the public is up 8.5 per cent in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year, continuing a slight upward trend since 2019.

However, police officers had more interactions with the public this year, and only 0.72 per cent of interactions resulted in using force, a ratio that is on a downward trend, police said.

That’s according to a report on “control tactics,” or use of force, that was presented at an Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) meeting Thursday.

There were 1,381 control tactics used from January to May 2023, compared to 1,273 in 2022, 1,205 in 2021, 1,121 in 2020 and 979 in 2019.

Edmonton man relieved Edmonton officer charged after violent 2019 encounter

There have been about 480 incidents where force was used on someone who possibly had mental health concerns so far this year, up from 370 the year before.

Control tactics on someone who was intoxicated on drugs or alcohol is up year over year — 724 this year compared with 659 last year — and the report explained there may be overlap between people who have mental health issues and those who are intoxicated.

Compared with the first half of 2019, control tactics on people who are intoxicated have increased 31.6 per cent, according to the report.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) included uses of a police dog, firearm, stun gun, baton, pepper spray or physical strike in the report. It also included instances where, for example, a gun was drawn or pointed at the subject but not shot, or a stun gun was sparked but not used against the subject.

Family of Pacey Dumas seeks private prosecution following Edmonton police kick to head

Most people against whom force was used did not report injury. About 220 people, or 16 per cent, had a minor injury like redness or swelling that did not require medical attention, according to the report.

Three per cent of people needed medical treatment or died as a result of police force, the EPS said.

