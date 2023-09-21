Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia to mirror Ottawa and remove sales tax from new rental constructions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 2:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: September 21'
Global News Morning Halifax: September 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia’s premier says his government will remove the provincial portion of the harmonized sales tax from the construction of new rental apartment buildings.

Tim Houston says the province plans to mirror a move announced last week by the federal government, which is removing GST on rental housing starts.

The measure is aimed at lowering the cost of labour and materials for homebuilders.

Nova Scotia’s 15 per cent harmonized sales tax combines the federal GST and the provincial sales tax, with the provincial portion amounting to 10 per cent.

Trending Now

Houston says his government will remove the tax for two years and then reassess the effects on the market.

The premier estimates the move will cost the government between $80 million and $100 million a year.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaHalifaxHousinghousing crisisTim HoustonRentalApartmentsharmonized sales taxRental Apartments
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices