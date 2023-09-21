Threat prompts evacuation of Hamilton Mountain secondary school

See more sharing options

A secondary school on the east Mountain in Hamilton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was emailed to the school and multiple media outlets, including Global News.

Police say Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on Upper Sherman Avenue was emptied as a precaution and the service urged residents via social media to stay out of the area.

Tom Fisher, principal of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) facility, said in a letter to parents that the potential bomb threat arrived shortly after school opened Thursday morning.

Nora Frances students and staff were evacuated to Ray Lewis Elementary School before both schools were dismissed at 1 p.m. due to the ongoing investigation.

Fisher said another communication to guardians will be sent later on Thursday to advise on the status of Friday’s school day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.