Crime

Threat prompts evacuation of Hamilton Mountain secondary school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 2:39 pm
Hamilton police at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on Sept. 21, 2023. Investigators say the secondary school on the east Mountain was evacuated Thursday morning in response to a threat sent to the learning facility. View image in full screen
Hamilton police at Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on Sept. 21, 2023. Investigators say the secondary school on the east Mountain was evacuated Thursday morning in response to a threat sent to the learning facility. Global News
A secondary school on the east Mountain in Hamilton was evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat was emailed to the school and multiple media outlets, including Global News.

Police say Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on Upper Sherman Avenue was emptied as a precaution and the service urged residents via social media to stay out of the area.

Tom Fisher, principal of the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) facility, said in a letter to parents that the potential bomb threat arrived shortly after school opened Thursday morning.

Nora Frances students and staff were evacuated to Ray Lewis Elementary School before both schools were dismissed at 1 p.m. due to the ongoing investigation.

Fisher said another communication to guardians will be sent later on Thursday to advise on the status of Friday’s school day.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Hamilton newsHamilton PoliceBomb ThreatHamilton-Wentworth District School BoardHWDSBHamilton MountainEast MountainRay Lewis Elementary Schoolnora francis secondary schoolschhol threat
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

