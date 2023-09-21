Nesting cormorants — and their droppings — are taking over a harbour in Nova Scotia

It’s a battle in the skies — and so far, the bombing cormorants sowing scatological havoc in a Nova Scotia harbour are winning.

For the second year, the cormorants have squatted in the Sydney, N.S., harbour for their nesting season. The waterfowl have coated the docks in so much guano this year that officials set up designated stations for people to clean their soiled shoes.

A spokesman for the Crown corporation that operates a ferry service at the harbour said it will form a task force to evict the cormorants, which are strewing droppings and seaweed throughout the terminal and piers.

“The committee will work with the province of Nova Scotia and pest control representatives as we determine potential options to deter the birds from returning next year,” said Darryl Mercer with Marine Atlantic.

The birds, he said, established their nests on light poles at the North City terminal. “It’s a traditional area where they have nested, but (last year) was the first time that they actually moved to the light poles at the terminal property.”

Story continues below advertisement

The birds are a protected species and nests cannot be taken down, he said. “We let them go through the nesting season.”

So when the birds departed last year, the corporation installed spikes on the light poles to make the structures uncomfortable on which to build homes.

But the clever cormorants used seaweed to cover the spikes, he said.

“Unfortunately, these birds are very aggressive, but they’re also very intelligent,” Mercer said with a sigh.

“So what they did for the bird-control spikes is they started dropping seaweed on top of the spikes, and did it continuously until the spikes were bent down and were no longer effective.”

The corporation also installed an optical deterrent device called an “eagle eye,” which had the opposite effect: instead of repelling the birds, it attracted them.

“Eagle eye — the way that it spins around, it imitates fire and that’s traditionally supposed to scare birds away as well. We thought we had it well in hand,” Mercer said with a laugh.

“The eagle eye … the cormorants actually liked it. For other birds, they would be scared of it but not the cormorants, they had no issue with it whatsoever.”

Mercer said he knows the birds will return to their nesting place and hopes the task force can come up with some viable solution.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re just going to move them down the coastline, a couple of miles to some nice cliffs where we’d love to see them succeed, and then have wonderful families for many, many years to come,” he said. “We just prefer it wasn’t on our terminal property.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.