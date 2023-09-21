Firefighters douse ‘large fire’ at small encampment near Hamilton City Hall

See more sharing options

Police say no one was hurt following a tent fire near city hall in Hamilton, Ont., early Thursday.

Investigators say emergency crews doused a “large fire” in the middle of Peace Park around 4 a.m. on the northeast corner of Hunter Street West and Bay Street South.

“It was also observed that there were 2 to 3 tents in the area,” a police spokesperson said in an email.

“Police evacuated the people who were still inside the tents.”

Hamilton Fire has yet to determine the cause and says a large number of personal belongings in and around the encampment were damaged.

Damages to city property included a park bench and a light pole.