Teen armed robbery suspects, 14 and 16, arrested near The Forks, Winnipeg police say

Two Winnipeg teens have been charged after an arrest Wednesday near The Forks, police say.
Officers were called to Union Station on Main Street around 9 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery taking place in front of the building.
A man in his 20s was robbed at gunpoint of cigarettes and money, police said, and assaulted by two suspects who fled on foot.
The duo was found nearby in a recreational area of The Forks Market and arrested without incident.
A 16-year-old boy is in custody facing charges of armed robbery using a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
The second suspect, a 14-year-old girl, faces an armed robbery charge and was released on an appearance notice.
