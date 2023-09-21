Menu

Crime

Teen armed robbery suspects, 14 and 16, arrested near The Forks, Winnipeg police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:55 am
A Winnipeg police car. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police car. File / Global News
Two Winnipeg teens have been charged after an arrest Wednesday near The Forks, police say.

Officers were called to Union Station on Main Street around 9 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery taking place in front of the building.

A man in his 20s was robbed at gunpoint of cigarettes and money, police said, and assaulted by two suspects who fled on foot.

The duo was found nearby in a recreational area of The Forks Market and arrested without incident.

A 16-year-old boy is in custody facing charges of armed robbery using a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The second suspect, a 14-year-old girl, faces an armed robbery charge and was released on an appearance notice.

Winnipeg policeWinnipeg Police ServiceArmed Robberycrime in winnipegThe ForksUnion StationTeens Arrested
