Assault and robbery outside Winnipeg hotel lead to arrests, police say

Three people are in custody following an assault and robbery outside a Winnipeg hotel on Monday evening.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a report of an assault on Sept. 18 at approximately 8:40 p.m. at a hotel in the 1300 block of Ellice Avenue. According to police, a 54-year-old male victim was assaulted outside the hotel and robbed of his belongings by a man and a woman.

Police said another man then exited the hotel, armed with a knife, and proceeded to assault the victim on his upper body while he lay on the ground.

The victim sustained numerous lacerations and was transported to hospital in unstable condition.

Police arrested a 33-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, all of whom face robbery and aggravated assault charges.

An investigation is ongoing.