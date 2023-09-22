University of Guelph prepares for annual homecoming

Send this page to someone via email

Tens of thousands of people are expected to pay a visit to the Royal City this weekend.

The University of Guelph is having its homecoming celebrations this Saturday.

It starts with the Guelph Gryphons football team hosting the York Lions at Alumni Stadium at 1 p.m.

There is also a celebration and reunion marking the 35th anniversary of the Gryphons cheerleading squad. It begins with a breakfast at 9 a.m., then they’ll be part of the alumni party at the football game in the south end zone between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Other celebrations will be taking place throughout the campus.

The Guelph Police Service will be deploying additional officers for the homecoming event.

Spokesperson Scott Tracey says the increased police presence will ensure those celebrating are able to do so safely. He encourages everyone to act responsibly and to be respectful of the community.