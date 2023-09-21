Menu

Crime

Edmonton police ask for anyone who witnessed shooting earlier this month to come forward

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted September 21, 2023 11:09 am
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a "brazen" shooting on Sept 8.
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a “brazen” shooting on Sept 8. Global News
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in connection with their investigation of a “brazen” shooting on Friday, Sept 8.

At about 6:25 p.m. on the night of the shooting, police officers were sent to respond to a weapons complaint in the area of 118th Avenue and 94th Street.

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a "brazen" shooting on Sept 8.
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a “brazen” shooting on Sept 8. Global News

Poliec said once officers arrived, they determined that a shooting had occurred after multiple bullet casings were found at the scene.

A short time later, police were told that a 21-year-old man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police have not commented on the severity of his injuries.

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a "brazen" shooting on Sept 8.
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a “brazen” shooting on Sept 8. Global News
“This shooting occurred in a well-populated area during the supper hour and had the potential to injure other bystanders, which is extremely concerning,” Det. Nigel Phillips said in an EPS news release issued Thursday.

Police said they are hopeful there is video or information about suspect(s) involved in the shooting that could help their investigation.

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a "brazen" shooting on Sept 8.
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for witnesses in a “brazen” shooting on Sept 8. Global News

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area of 94th Street and 118th Avenue from between 6:15 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. on the night of the shooting is asked to call the EPS at 780-423- 4567 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

