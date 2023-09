See more sharing options

Human remains found in a forested area last week southeast of North Battleford, Sask., have been identified.

Saskatchewan RCMP say the remains belong to 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett.

She was reported missing on Aug. 7 and last seen on July 4 in North Battleford.

Police say her death is considered suspicious in nature.