World

Ukraine strikes Russian air base in Crimea, Kyiv says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 21, 2023 7:37 am
Ukrainian forces struck the Saky air base in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight, Ukraine’s military said on Thursday, confirming an attack that had earlier been reported by an intelligence source.

“Ukrainian defense forces have carried out a combined attack on a military air base near the city of Saky in temporarily occupied Crimea,” the military said on the Telegram messaging app.

The intelligence source told Reuters the attack had inflicted “serious damage” on equipment at the base. Russia has not commented on the reports.

The Russian military said earlier on Thursday it had destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones over Crimea and the Black Sea, and gave no details on casualties or damage.

More on World
