Canada

‘Freedom Convoy’ trial to continue hearing from emergency services manager

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2023 7:28 am
Ottawa’s emergency services manager is expected to take the stand for a third day in the criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are co-accused for their role in the protest that blocked city streets around Parliament Hill and nearby residential areas.

Kim Ayotte oversees city bylaw enforcement, paramedic and fire services and the department responsible for special events.

Earlier this week he testified about some of the traffic, noise and other disruptions he witnessed during the protest.

He also talked about working with Barber on a deal between protest organizers and the city to move trucks out of residential neighbourhoods.

That plan ultimately failed after an incident involving police, but Ayotte says he was given only limited information as to what happened.

