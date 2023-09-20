Proposed locations of London’s first 5 homeless hubs have been revealed

A report from city staff released Wednesday shows the proposed locations for London, Ont.’s homeless hubs and the agencies that run them.

Three of the hubs are planned to open in December and two are planned for May 2024. The hubs will offer 24-7 services to those experiencing homelessness, with the goal of giving someone a bed while transitioning to more permanent housing.

Two of the hubs will be run by Youth Opportunities Unlimited (YOU), two by the Canadian Mental Health Association Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services (CMHA) and one by Atlohsa Family Healing Services.

“These hubs get people off the streets while providing a direct pathway to supportive housing,” London Mayor Josh Morgan said in a statement.

“This is not only an investment in helping marginalized Londoners experiencing homelessness. It’s an investment in public safety, economic development, hospitals, land ambulance, downtown revitalization, neighbourhoods, and enjoyment of public spaces.”

Story continues below advertisement

The initial hubs will focus on the priority populations of Indigenous people, youth and women-identifying people, while future hubs will focus on the other priority groups of couples and medically complex individuals.

Atlohsa has proposed a hub at 550 Wellington Rd. in Parkwood Hospital, Building J, which will focus on the Indigenous priority group. The proposed hub would bring the existing space Atlohsa rents from Parkwood up to the standards defined by the Hubs Implementation Plan. The hub will have 18 transitional beds and 10 respite beds, with a total annual operating cost of $2,118,146.

YOU’s proposal would have nine transitional beds for youth at risk of homelessness, located at Victoria Hospital. Renovations at the hospital won’t be finished until May 2024, so six more resting spaces would be added to YOU’s existing youth shelter by December. Operating costs for YOU’s hubs are estimated at $1,317,500 for the first year and $1,983,800 for the second.

And finally, the CMHA proposed a multi-site hub focusing on women and women-identifying people. Ten respite beds would be located at 556 Dundas St., across from London Police Headquarters, and another 20 transitional beds at the Lighthouse Inn at 704 Fanshawe Park Rd. W. The respite spaces will open in December, while the transitional beds will be available in May 2024 as the space needs to be re-zoned. Total annual costs for both hubs are estimated at $4,116,475.

“These applicants have significant expertise,” said Kevin Dickins, the city’s deputy manager of social health and development. “To have experts with strong relationships and great credibility come to the table the way they have is truly great to see as a community, we should feel optimistic, we should feel like change is coming.”

Story continues below advertisement

Funding for capital costs will be sought through Ontario’s Homeless Prevention Program, the Fund for Change and the Housing Stability Services budgets as well as the recently acquired federal funding under the Housing Accelerator Fund.

The proposals go before the strategic priorities and policy committee on Sept. 25, then to full council for final approval on Oct. 5.