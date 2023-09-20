Store owner in Guelph alerted by alarm company about break-in: police

Send this page to someone via email

Some cash was stolen and damage caused at a west-end Guelph business.

An owner notified the Guelph Police Service early Wednesday morning about a break-in at their store on Silvercreek Parkway North near Willow Road.

The owner told investigators he had received a call from his alarm company and when he arrived just after midnight, he found the front door glass smashed.

Investigators determined that two males were at the business around 10:25 p.m. One of them used a rock to smash the door and gain entry.

They say a small amount of cash was taken from the register before both fled. Damage to the business was estimated to be around $600.

The first suspect was wearing a black jacket with logos on the left shoulder and a reflective stripe on the hood, dark pants, a dark mask and gloves. The second was wearing a dark hoodie, red shirt, dark pants and a dark face mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7350 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.