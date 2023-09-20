Boys, aged 13 and 14, charged after attempted daytime carjacking of woman in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Two boys, aged 13 and 14, have been charged after an attempted daytime carjacking of a woman in Toronto on Tuesday.

Toronto police said officers responded to the Islington Avenue and Elmhurst Drive area in the city’s west end at around 5:20 p.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

Police said a woman in her 40s was walking to her vehicle when she was approached by two boys, one of whom lifted up his shirt to show a firearm — later determined to be an imitation gun — in his waist band.

The boys demanded the woman’s keys and she screamed, drawing attention to the situation, police said.

The boys then fled from the area without the vehicle.

“Officers from 23 Division quickly responded to the call, located the two suspects fleeing and took them into custody without incident,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the arrests, officers found a replica firearm and clothing worn during the attempted robbery, police added.

Two Toronto boys are each charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and using an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence.

They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.