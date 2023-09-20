Vancouver police provides free cell phones for low-income seniors to call 911

The Vancouver Police Department is providing free cellphones for low-income seniors in the city in an effort to encourage them to call 911 in an emergency.

According to Const. Tania Visintin, the initiative is the brainchild of a single patrol officer who noticed many older adults live alone, don’t have cellphones, and are less likely to lean on a family member or neighbour in times of need.

“We noticed this especially during the heat wave, that it was just difficult for a lot of seniors to call 911. Either they didn’t have access to a phone or they just can’t afford the phone based on their financial situation,” Visintin told Global News.

The patrol officer applied for a grant through the Vancouver Police Foundation to obtain the cellphones and it was approved. Visintin said she didn’t know how many cell phones were part of the program or how large the grant was.

“That’s not to say we can’t get more,” she said. “We want everybody to know or tell a senior in your life — if you know a senior whose going through some financial hardship and they would benefit from this phone, to come to our VPD headquarters at 2120 Cambie Street.”

All of the cellphones are large with easy-to-read keys, simple charging systems and a long battery life. The phones have no Internet, data or texting capabilities, and there is no upfront or monthly cost for participants.

Visintin said anyone in need can pick up a phone at the Cambie Street counter as long as they have a piece of identification that shows their first and last name. No proof of age or income will be required.

Vancouver police have also previously provided cell phones to victims of crime to call 911.