Saskatchewan RCMP respond to ‘serious’ vehicle collision on Highway 46

The Saskatchewan RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 46 between Pilot Butte and Balgonie on Tuesday night.
Police closed the highway to traffic in both directions and detours were in place for several hours.
The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline on Wednesday morning showed the highway as open for traffic.
The Saskatchewan RCMP will be providing further information when it becomes available. Global News will bring you more on this.
