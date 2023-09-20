$200 million committed for new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus at UofS

Send this page to someone via email

A new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Saskatoon has been announced by the provincial government — coming with a $200-million price tag.

“A new Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Saskatoon is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a 21st century, modern learning environment that supplies the expert workforce for existing and emerging industries,” said Larry Rosia, Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO.

“It will increase program capacity and create a skilled talent pipeline to help grow the economy and increase our competitiveness in attracting investment to Saskatchewan and Canada.”

The new campus will be located on the University of Saskatchewan campus at Innovation Place and transform 11 outdated buildings into a new complex.

“We are pleased to support the Government of Saskatchewan and Saskatchewan Polytechnic on plans to create a new centralized Saskatoon campus to be developed in the future at Innovation Place,” said USask president Peter Stoicheff.

“This ambitious co-location initiative provides a new home for Saskatchewan Polytechnic and in the process will strengthen the city’s growing innovation corridor by increasing the potential for visionary collaboration among Saskatchewan Polytechnic, USask and Innovation Place.”

The province said the new campus will strengthen the Innovation Corridor at the University of Saskatchewan and bring more students together across different areas of study.

“This visionary project will attract more students, talent and investment to Saskatoon and the province,” said Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant. “It will help prepare more job-ready graduates who can support vital public services like health care and contribute to Saskatchewan’s strong, growing economy and long-term prosperity.”

“As a former student leader and involved alumnus the first thing I share about Saskatchewan Polytechnic is the institution’s commitment to innovating its methods of delivering education,” said Saskatchewan Polytechnic graduate Jesse White. “The Saskatoon campus project will be the next step in that innovation. The new campus will become a beacon welcoming students from around the world to study here, and help grow the province of Saskatchewan.”

