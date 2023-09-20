South Simcoe Police arrest suspect in 2022 carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police say they have apprehended one of two suspects sought in a carjacking that happened in Innisfil last year.

On May 16, 2022 at around 12:10 p.m., police say a 77-year-old Barrie woman was approached by a man armed with a knife who grabbed her keys, pushed her to the ground, and fled the scene in her vehicle.

The incident happened at the Tim Hortons located on Commerce Park Drive.

Police say the victim sustained minor injuries in the incident.

In August 2023, police issued warrants for two men on multiple charges including robbery, assault with a weapon, and motor vehicle theft.

On Monday, police arrested and charged a 25-year-old man from Brampton. He was held for a bail hearing.

A second 25-year-old man of no fixed address is still being sought.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect can call Det. Const. Dan Raymond at 705-436-2141, ext. 1027 or contact Crime Stoppers.