Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP bust pair of suspects accused of rural property crime spree

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 12:11 pm
RCMP Red River North detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Red River North detachment. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection with a series of incidents of property crime in Lockport, St. Andrews and West St. Paul.

Police said they received numerous reports Monday morning, each describing the same two suspects — first of an attempt to break into a business in Lockport, then about a stolen truck and side-by-side in the RM of West St. Paul, and finally about an incident where a man driving a side-by-side stopped at a St. Andrews property and started going through a vehicle before being confronted by a homeowner.

According to RCMP, the man fled the scene and hit the 65-year-old homeowner with the quad while driving away, causing minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Duo charged in property crime spree has criminal past'
Duo charged in property crime spree has criminal past

The side-by-side was found abandoned on Highway 9 later that day, which led police to a woman with a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Thanks to a call about a suspicious man, they were able to arrest the second suspect, a 32-year-old Winnipeg man, as well. Police said he was riding a stolen bike at the time of the arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

A 30-year-old woman from the RM of Macdonald has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possessing property obtained by crime, vehicle theft, theft and failing to comply.

Trending Now

The male suspect faces similar charges, as well as a third count of possessing property obtained by crime, an additional theft charge, one count of bicycle theft and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Red River North RCMP said tips from the community were “crucial” in locating the suspects and making the arrests.

Click to play video: 'Property crime problems'
Property crime problems
RCMPManitoba RCMPcrime in ManitobaStolen VehiclesProperty CrimeCrime SpreeRed River North RCMP
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices