Manitoba RCMP bust pair of suspects accused of rural property crime spree

Manitoba RCMP have arrested two suspects in connection with a series of incidents of property crime in Lockport, St. Andrews and West St. Paul.

Police said they received numerous reports Monday morning, each describing the same two suspects — first of an attempt to break into a business in Lockport, then about a stolen truck and side-by-side in the RM of West St. Paul, and finally about an incident where a man driving a side-by-side stopped at a St. Andrews property and started going through a vehicle before being confronted by a homeowner.

According to RCMP, the man fled the scene and hit the 65-year-old homeowner with the quad while driving away, causing minor injuries.

The side-by-side was found abandoned on Highway 9 later that day, which led police to a woman with a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Thanks to a call about a suspicious man, they were able to arrest the second suspect, a 32-year-old Winnipeg man, as well. Police said he was riding a stolen bike at the time of the arrest.

A 30-year-old woman from the RM of Macdonald has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of possessing property obtained by crime, vehicle theft, theft and failing to comply.

The male suspect faces similar charges, as well as a third count of possessing property obtained by crime, an additional theft charge, one count of bicycle theft and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Red River North RCMP said tips from the community were “crucial” in locating the suspects and making the arrests.