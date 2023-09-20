Manitoba top doctor urges vaccination as flu and virus season nears

Send this page to someone via email

As the weather cools and influenza and COVID-19 infections circulate at low levels across Manitoba, the province’s chief provincial public health officer is recommending the public revert to the fundamentals from the early aughts of the pandemic to protect themselves from illness.

Dr. Brent Roussin said viruses will increase the demand on the healthcare system, and while it is busy preparing for an influx of sick patients the public should take steps to stay healthy.

“One of the best tools we have is vaccination,” he said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

3:56 Dr. Brent Roussin on the state of vaccines in Canada

The province is receiving a new shipment of Moderna-brand COVID vaccines which have been formulated to provide better protection against XBB.1.5, an offshoot of the omicron variant. Health Canada is still reviewing updated Pfizer and Novavax vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine campaigns featuring the updated formula are expected to begin mid-October, but Roussin said not to delay receiving a shot if one is immunocompromised.

“We know we’re going to see these viruses circulating … we know we have the ability to protect ourselves and others,” he said.

Vaccination should be received six months after last infection or immunization, Roussin said. The doctor also recommended anyone over the age of six months receive a flu and COVID-19 vaccine, which can be administered at the same time.

Despite the expected uptick in infections, Roussin said the province will not be instituting a public mask mandate, though health facilities have the option to enforce masking should they choose.

“We are through the crisis of the pandemic,” he said.

At a debate hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce Wednesday both Progressive Conservative and New Democrat party leaders campaigning for the premier’s chair said there would be no business or personal lockdowns even if COVID-19 numbers spike.

Tory leader Heather Stefanson said lockdowns caused mental health and addictions issues, while NDP leader Wab Kinew said imposing restrictions would halt the economy.

Provincial data shows there were 137 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Manitoba Sept. 3 to Sept. 9, and 559 since July 2. The weekly positivity rate is 18.1 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Weekly data on COVID-19 and flu infections will be released every Friday at 10 a.m. throughout the flu season.

Super sites which provided shots en masse during the early days of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign won’t re-open, Roussin said. Instead, clinics, pharmacies and health centres will dole out jabs.

Roussin said booking appointments for immunizations will be difficult until the province receives supply, expected in the next week or two.

— with files from the Canadian Press