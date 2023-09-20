Menu

Crime

Regina police charge 5 after tracking down suspicious vehicle

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 20, 2023 11:34 am
Police Lights
Five people were charged after officers say they recovered a firearm, bladed weapons and bear spray following a report of a suspicious vehicle. File / Getty
Members of the Regina Police Service along with assistance from the aerial support unit led to five people being charged following a report of a suspicious vehicle.

According to a release, the incident took place Tuesday before 12:30 a.m. Officers were on patrol near Angus Street and 6th Avenue when they saw a vehicle that had reportedly been involved in an assault a few days prior.

“Patrol ground units alerted the Aerial Support Unit (ASU) and almost immediately ASU was able to locate the suspect vehicle,” Regina police stated.

“ASU took over following the vehicle from the air, as it was travelling at high rates of speed throughout the north central area. At one point, the suspect vehicle ran a red light at Albert Street and 3rd Avenue, colliding with a taxi cab at the intersection. The taxi driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by EMS. The passenger was uninjured.”

Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022
Regina crime rate ranks 7th across Canada in 2022

Police said that despite extensive damage to the vehicle, the woman driver did not stop at the scene of the collision and carried on at high rates of speed throughout the north end of the city and onto Highway 6 before coming to a stop on Saunders Crescent.

The aerial support unit used technology to direct ground patrol members to Kumar Lane, where three of the occupants, two women and a man, were found and arrested without further incident.

“Officers then located the female driver hiding alongside a house in the area,” the release stated.

“The two remaining passengers, a male and a female suspect, were located hiding in tall grass near Aitken Crescent. They were also arrested without further incident.”

Officers said they recovered a firearm, three-bladed weapons and bear spray.

Brandon Asapace, 31, faces several charges including possession of a weapon.

Jazzmin Dubois, 21, is charged with possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon. and failing to comply with release conditions.

Anna Lavallee, 31, is charged with possession of a weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order.

All three will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Ashlyn Lavallee, 31, is charged with operating a conveyance dangerous to the public, failing to stop after an accident, and fleeing from a peace officer.

She will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Oct. 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Dante Linklater, 20, is charged with failing to comply with the conditions of an undertaking and will appear in Regina Provincial Court on Oct. 31 at 9:30 a.m.

