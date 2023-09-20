Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Sept. 20

Checking smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, winter renovations, and a new mural at Discover Saskatoon.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Sept. 20, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Time to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms: SFD
Temperatures are cooling and it will soon be time to turn on furnaces to heat homes.
The Saskatoon Fire Department says this is also the right time to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to ensure those are functioning properly.
Fire marshal Brian Conway looks at where the alarms should be placed, how to check them and what to do if an alarm sounds.
Snowbirds and renovations: Décor and Design
Winter is a good time to plan for a renovation for snowbirds and people who are away for the winter.
Metric Design owner Tamara Bowman says her team handles the entire process — from the design to construction and dealing with sub-trades.
Bowman looks at some of the projects that can be considered to add value to their space and ensure their home is working for them.
Inspiration behind the mural at Discover Saskatoon
The painting of a new mural is underway at the new location of Discover Saskatoon.
Prairie Petals: Lilies in Luminous Frames was conceived by Josh Jacobson, while Kent Ness conceived Moving Forward.
They explain the theme and inspiration behind the mural in Experience Saskatoon.
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Sept. 20
Showers give way to sunshine — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Sept. 20, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
