Manitoba party leaders to discuss economic issues at chamber debate

Manitoba’s three main party leaders are set to face each other again Wednesday in another debate.

The lunchtime event is hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and will focus on issues including economic growth, tax reform and skills training.

The chamber has issued a list of priorities for the next government, and among them are balancing the budget and reducing barriers that foreign workers face in getting their credentials recognized.

The leaders are set to face each other again Thursday evening in a live televised debate.

As for campaign promises, the New Democrats have scheduled a press conference on energy solutions for Wednesday morning.

Election day is Oct. 3 and advance voting starts Saturday.