Politics

Manitoba party leaders to discuss economic issues at chamber debate

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2023 8:30 am
From left to right, Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont. The three leaders will appear at a lunchtime debate hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. View image in full screen
From left to right, Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba Leader Heather Stefanson; Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew; and Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont. The three leaders will appear at a lunchtime debate hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck, John Woods, David Lipnowski
Manitoba’s three main party leaders are set to face each other again Wednesday in another debate.

The lunchtime event is hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce and will focus on issues including economic growth, tax reform and skills training.

The chamber has issued a list of priorities for the next government, and among them are balancing the budget and reducing barriers that foreign workers face in getting their credentials recognized.

The leaders are set to face each other again Thursday evening in a live televised debate.

As for campaign promises, the New Democrats have scheduled a press conference on energy solutions for Wednesday morning.

Election day is Oct. 3 and advance voting starts Saturday.

Manitoba party leaders debate election issues Monday morning
Province of Manitobamanitoba electionHeather StefansonWab KinewLeaders DebateDougald LamontElection debateWinnipeg Chamber Of Commercemanitoba votes
© 2023 The Canadian Press

