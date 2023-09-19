1 dead in fatal crash near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after a serious crash near Rocky Mountain House on Tuesday evening.

According to an RCMP release, the incident happened on Highway 11 at the intersection of Range Road 61 just after 7 p.m.

A pickup truck and a semi-tractor-trailer were involved in the crash, officers said.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down the area for several hours to investigate the crash.