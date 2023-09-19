Menu

Traffic

1 dead in fatal crash near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 10:06 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Darryl Dyck / CP
One person is dead after a serious crash near Rocky Mountain House on Tuesday evening.

According to an RCMP release, the incident happened on Highway 11 at the intersection of Range Road 61 just after 7 p.m.

A pickup truck and a semi-tractor-trailer were involved in the crash, officers said.

An RCMP spokesperson told Global News two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police shut down the area for several hours to investigate the crash.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

