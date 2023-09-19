1 dead in fatal crash near Rocky Mountain House, Alta.

One person is dead after a serious crash near Rocky Mountain House on Tuesday evening.
According to an RCMP release, the incident happened on Highway 11 at the intersection of Range Road 61 just after 7 p.m.
A pickup truck and a semi-tractor-trailer were involved in the crash, officers said.
An RCMP spokesperson told Global News two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police shut down the area for several hours to investigate the crash.
