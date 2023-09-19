Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Castlegar resident, 20, dead after truck careens down 600-foot embankment

By Doyle Potenteau & Seanna Csernyanszki Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 4:49 pm
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Matt Rourke / Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A witness who heard the sound of trees cracking on a forest service road in B.C.’s Interior led police to a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Castlegar, B.C., RCMP say a pickup truck was found down a 600-foot embankment on Saturday evening, with the vehicle’s lone occupant declared dead at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Fall Distracted Driving Campaign'
Traffic Tips: Fall Distracted Driving Campaign

Police say the 20-year-old Castlegar resident was thrown from the vehicle. The accident scene was located around 10 kilometres along Deer Park Forest Service Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“Around 8:35 p.m., a witness who claimed to have seen lights and heard trees cracking called the Castlegar police to report a car collision,” said police.

Trending Now

“The witness drove to a location where they could get a signal and dialed 911.”

RCMP say the incident is under investigation.

Click to play video: '‘I want to get the rubbish off the road’: Calgary checkstop targets commercial vehicle safety'
‘I want to get the rubbish off the road’: Calgary checkstop targets commercial vehicle safety
RCMPTrafficBC Interiorsouthern interiormotor vehicle accidentCastlegarFatal MVACastlegar RCMPtruck careens down embankment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices