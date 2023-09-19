Castlegar resident, 20, dead after truck careens down 600-foot embankment

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A witness who heard the sound of trees cracking on a forest service road in B.C.’s Interior led police to a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Castlegar, B.C., RCMP say a pickup truck was found down a 600-foot embankment on Saturday evening, with the vehicle’s lone occupant declared dead at the scene.

3:06 Traffic Tips: Fall Distracted Driving Campaign

Police say the 20-year-old Castlegar resident was thrown from the vehicle. The accident scene was located around 10 kilometres along Deer Park Forest Service Road.

Story continues below advertisement

“Around 8:35 p.m., a witness who claimed to have seen lights and heard trees cracking called the Castlegar police to report a car collision,” said police.

“The witness drove to a location where they could get a signal and dialed 911.”

RCMP say the incident is under investigation.