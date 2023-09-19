Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Condo sales in Saskatoon, dealing with homelessness in the city, and super supplements in Health Living.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 19, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Condo sales pick up in Saskatoon: Real Estate YXE

Housing sales in Saskatoon remained strong in August, with inventory levels dropping below two months of supply.

Ashley Turner from Century 21 Fusion says condos are one area in which realtors are seeing a surge in sales.

Turner breaks down the city’s condo market and what potential condo buyers need to know in Real Estate YXE.

Homelessness a complex issue: Saskatoon police

The Saskatoon board of police commissioners is the latest voice to call on the province to help deal with increasing homelessness in the city.

Police deputy chief Cam McBride says the issue is a complex one and creates challenges for officers responding to calls involving homeless individuals.

McBride addresses the issue and how community organizations can play a role in helping police address the situation in this interview with Chris Carr.

Key superhero supplements for the fall: Healthy Living

Fall is a common time to see an increase in colds and cases of flu, but there are steps that be added to daily routines to help keep us healthy.

Naturopathic doctor Jacqui Fleury says there are three key supplements to take to support immune systems that are both economical and readily available.

Fleury goes over the supplements to take and the benefits of doing so in this Healthy Living segment.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 19

