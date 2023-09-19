Pair of suspects sought in Mulvey Avenue murder, Winnipeg police say

Winnipeg police have issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with a fatal shooting at a Mulvey Avenue apartment on Sept. 13.
The investigation into the death of 46-year-old Damion Wayne Skrumeda took an unusual turn when police discovered a makeshift bomb at the scene, and had to call in the bomb squad to safely dispose of it.
Wanted in Skrumeda’s death — which was Winnipeg’s 26th murder of 2023, and the fourth homicide in one week — are Randy Blake Flett, 25, from The Pas, and 28-year-old Winnipegger Jerrin Macintyre.
The two men, police say, are believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If they’re spotted, call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
