1 pedestrian dead after collision on highway near Maskwacis, Alta.: RCMP

One person died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2A near Maskwacis, Alta., on Monday.
RCMP said at about 9:35 p.m., a pedestrian collision was reported just north of the town.
First responders found one person dead as a result of the collision, police said.
Police had the area closed down for a number of hours overnight while an RCMP collision analyst investigated, with the scene being cleared at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Maskwacis is about 65 kilometres south of Edmonton.
