1 pedestrian dead after collision on highway near Maskwacis, Alta.: RCMP

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 19, 2023 11:03 am
An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an officer, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023.
RCMP said the fatal pedestrian collision was reported on Highway 2A near Maskwacis, Alta, at about 9:35 p.m. on Monday.
One person died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 2A near Maskwacis, Alta., on Monday.

RCMP said at about 9:35 p.m., a pedestrian collision was reported just north of the town.

First responders found one person dead as a result of the collision, police said.

Police had the area closed down for a number of hours overnight while an RCMP collision analyst investigated, with the scene being cleared at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Maskwacis is about 65 kilometres south of Edmonton.

RCMPAlberta RCMPPedestrian CollisionMaskwacisfatal pedestrian collisionMaskwacis RCMPMaskwacis alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

