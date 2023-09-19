Unifor extends Ford negotiations after receiving ‘substantive offer’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Unifor is extending negotiations with Ford Motor Company for 24 hours after receiving what it calls a substantive offer from the company shortly before the Monday midnight deadline.

The union says bargaining is ongoing and members should remain ready to strike.

Unifor autoworkers are in a legal strike position against Ford after their contract expired at the end of Monday with no new deal in place.

In a late afternoon Monday update, the union said it was telling its 5,600 members at Ford to be ready for all scenarios, including strike action, when the contract expires at the end of the day.

Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a Monday night video statement that the union would be on strike after the collective agreement expires, but a statement on Unifor’s website says Unifor Ford members should remain on shift unless they receive explicit instructions from the union to do otherwise.

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor has said it is focused on increasing wages, improving pensions, and securing good jobs in a future set to be dominated by electric vehicles.