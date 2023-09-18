Edmonton to close emergency response centre Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The city announced Monday it will be closing the emergency response centre that opened nearly a month ago to support northern residents as they fled south from wildfires.

The emergency centre was originally set up at Edmonton’s Expo Centre but was moved to the Clareview Community Recreation Cente in the north part of the city Sept. 11, after a re-entry plan was announced for Northwest Territories residents.

According to the city, over 7,500 people and 1,300 pets registered at the centre since Aug. 18. More than 4,100 meals were served and hotel accommodations were arranged for 1,760 households.

The city also supported northern residents with re-enttry flights, public transportation and recreational activities. Some organizations throughout the city, including the Edmonton Elks, provided free tickets to games and other events to evacuees.

Edmonton fire services and city operations also sent heavy equipment and haulers up north. Firefighters, mechanics and leaders from Edmonton were involved in direct wildfire efforts in Yellowknife, only returning back to Alberta this week, the city said.

“I’m proud of our Emergency Support Response Team who have provided compassionate support to our neighbours from the Northwest Territories when they needed it most,” said City Manager Andre Corbould.

“We remain prepared to support future emergencies should the need arise.”

The emergency centre is set to close Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.