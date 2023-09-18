Kitchener Rangers announce deal with Sarnia Sting for Carson Campbell

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the Kitchener Rangers announced they had made a deal with the Sarnia Sting to beef up their defence corps.

In the deal, the Rangers sent fifth- and eighth-round picks to the Sting in exchange for defenceman Carson Campbell.

“He is a strong skater and puck mover and has numerous years of eligibility left that will allow him to develop and grow with our other young players. Welcome to Kitchener Carson,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie stated.

Campbell, who is six-feet-one inch tall and 170 lbs,, was a third-round pick of Sarnia in 2022.

The Campbellford, Ont., native appeared in 23 games for Sarnia last season as a 16-year-old.

The team says he will wear number 8 this season and is expected to be in the lineup Thursday when they play an exhibition game in Mississauga against the Steelheads.

