Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Kitchener Rangers announce deal with Sarnia Sting for Carson Campbell

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 4:07 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

On Monday, the Kitchener Rangers announced they had made a deal with the Sarnia Sting to beef up their defence corps.

In the deal, the Rangers sent fifth- and eighth-round picks to the Sting in exchange for defenceman Carson Campbell.

“He is a strong skater and puck mover and has numerous years of eligibility left that will allow him to develop and grow with our other young players. Welcome to Kitchener Carson,” Rangers GM Mike McKenzie stated.

Campbell, who is six-feet-one inch tall and 170 lbs,, was a third-round pick of Sarnia in 2022.

The Campbellford, Ont., native appeared in 23 games for Sarnia last season as a 16-year-old.

The team says he will wear number 8 this season and is expected to be in the lineup Thursday when they play an exhibition game in Mississauga against the Steelheads.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Looking ahead to the new Professional Women’s Hockey League'
Looking ahead to the new Professional Women’s Hockey League
OHLOntario Hockey Leaguekitchener rangerssarnia stingOhl newshockey newsOHL tradeKitchener Rangers tradeSarnia Sting tradeCarson Campbell
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices