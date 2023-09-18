Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Erin, Ont. fire causes $1.2 million in damage, deemed suspicious: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 4:01 pm
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown in this file image. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Wellington County OPP say a fire that occurred over the weekend in Erin, Ont., which left behind $1,200,000 in damage is under investigation.

They say they were contacted on Friday morning at around 2 a.m. by the Erin Fire Department about a structure fire on Sideroad 10, just south of town.

A vehicle and home on the property had been destroyed by the fire, with officials estimating the damage at $1,200,000, according to police, who say the building was unoccupied at the time.

Trending Now

Officers from Wellington County OPP are currently investigating alongside OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office which they deemed “suspicious.”

They are asking anyone with information about the fire to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

Advertisement
More on Crime
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceKitchener newsGuelph NewsWaterloo newsSuspicious Firewellington county oppErin Ontarioerin fireErin Fire DepartmentErin Ontario Suspicious Fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices