Erin, Ont. fire causes $1.2 million in damage, deemed suspicious: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a fire that occurred over the weekend in Erin, Ont., which left behind $1,200,000 in damage is under investigation.

They say they were contacted on Friday morning at around 2 a.m. by the Erin Fire Department about a structure fire on Sideroad 10, just south of town.

A vehicle and home on the property had been destroyed by the fire, with officials estimating the damage at $1,200,000, according to police, who say the building was unoccupied at the time.

Officers from Wellington County OPP are currently investigating alongside OPP Forensic Identification Services and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office which they deemed “suspicious.”

They are asking anyone with information about the fire to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).