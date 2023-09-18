Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect who shot man with improvised firing device

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 3:18 pm
Police said the gunshot victim flagged down nearby officers who arrested the 23-year-old suspect and recovered the zip gun and ammunition. View image in full screen
Police said the gunshot victim flagged down nearby officers who arrested the 23-year-old suspect and recovered the zip gun and ammunition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
One woman is behind bars and one man is recovering from a gunshot wound after getting in a fight early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 14.

On Martha Street, just after 4 a.m., a 42-year-old man came up to Winnipeg Police Service Central District General Patrol officers and told them he had been shot.

Investigative work by the Major Crimes Unit, cops said, revealed the man and a woman were arguing when the woman pulled out an improvised firing device (zip gun) and shot the victim.

Officers said an ambulance was called to take the man to hospital for a lower-body gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable, authorities said.

The 23-year-old suspect was found close by, police said. They arrested her and seized the zip gun along with 13 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect has been charged with the following offences:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
  • Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Two counts of possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
  • Carrying concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Six counts of failure to comply with condition of release order
  • Four warrants of arrest
