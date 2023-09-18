Winnipeg police arrest suspect who shot man with improvised firing device

Send this page to someone via email

One woman is behind bars and one man is recovering from a gunshot wound after getting in a fight early in the morning of Thursday, Sept. 14.

On Martha Street, just after 4 a.m., a 42-year-old man came up to Winnipeg Police Service Central District General Patrol officers and told them he had been shot.

Investigative work by the Major Crimes Unit, cops said, revealed the man and a woman were arguing when the woman pulled out an improvised firing device (zip gun) and shot the victim.

Officers said an ambulance was called to take the man to hospital for a lower-body gunshot wound.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable, authorities said.

The 23-year-old suspect was found close by, police said. They arrested her and seized the zip gun along with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect has been charged with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Two counts of possession of firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Carrying concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Six counts of failure to comply with condition of release order

Four warrants of arrest