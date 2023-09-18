OPP find 2 of 3 vehicles connected to Jason John Brown homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they have found two of the three vehicles believed to be involved in the abduction and death of a Kitchener man more than four years ago.

In June, police said they were looking for a white Chevy Cruze, a red Dodge minivan and a light-coloured Chrysler 300 they believe were connected to the Jason John Brown homicide.

On Monday, police announced that they had found the Cruze and mini-van but were still on the hunt for the Chrysler 300.

“Investigators with the Wellington County OPP, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, are working with the Centre of Forensic Sciences to process the vehicles and examine them for evidence,” a police release said.

Police said they were called to a home on Jessie Street in Harriston, Ont., on March 12, 2019 after Brown was reported missing.

Story continues below advertisement

According to OPP, suspects were spotted near the Harriston Cemetery at around 6:30 p.m., which was the area where Brown was last seen.

A day later, OPP were contacted by Durham regional police with the news that Brown’s body was located on the side of the road near Stevenson Road North and Raglan Road West in Oshawa.

The death of the 43-year-old Brown was then declared to be a homicide.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).