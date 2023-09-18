Menu

Canada

Undo Line 5 shutdown order, Canada urges U.S. appeals court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 1:42 pm
Canada invokes little-known treaty over Line 5 Pipeline dispute
Ottawa is urging a U.S. appeals court to reverse a Wisconsin judge’s order that threatens to shut down the Line 5 cross-border pipeline by June 2026.

Forcing a shutdown would violate Canada’s treaty rights, government lawyers argue in an amicus brief filed today with the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals.

A Wisconsin court ruling in June gave Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. an ultimatum: reroute the pipeline around an Indigenous reserve within three years or shut it down.

Enbridge plans a 66-kilometre detour to replace the 19-kilometre stretch that runs through the sovereign territory of the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa.

'Buy American' policies, Enbridge Line 5 and China are among Canada's key 'Three Amigos' priorities: Ambassador
Both sides are appealing the decision — Enbridge wants more time to finish the reroute, while lawyers for the band want the taps turned off for good.

The band and its environmental allies fear a spill inside an ecologically sensitive and flood-prone Lake Superior watershed on the Bad River reserve.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

