Public inquest begins into death of man shot by police in altercation on George Gordon First Nation

A public inquest into the death of Ray Bitternose, who was shot dead by police on the George Gordon First Nation (GGFN) during an altercation in 2021, begins Monday in Regina.

Coroner Blaine Beaven will preside at the inquest, which is being held at the Royal Hotel, 4025 Albert St.

According to previous reports, the Saskatchewan RCMP stated that officers from the Punnichy detachment went to the GGFN on the afternoon of July 7, 2021, after someone reported that a man with a rifle was making threats in the community.

“Shortly after officers arrived, Bitternose, 42, was shot in an altercation with police,” the province said in an earlier release. “Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called and the officers on scene applied first aid. EMS and STARS Air Ambulance attended and continued lifesaving efforts. However, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.”

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the chief coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

