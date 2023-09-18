Menu

Crime

Guelph police find fake gun and real knife near Stone Road Mall

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 18, 2023 11:49 am
Guelph Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A call about a fake weapon led to the discovery of a real one.

The Guelph Police Service was called about two teens seen carrying what appeared to be a firearm at a commercial parking lot near Stone Road Mall.

Officers went to the area near Stone Road West and Edinburgh Road South around 4:55 p.m. Sunday.

They located a vehicle with two boys inside.

A search of the vehicle turned up a black imitation firearm behind the rear driver-side tire and later a spring-loaded knife.

Two 17-year-olds from Guelph are facing charges and both will appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 25.

 

Guelph NewsFirearmGuelph Police Serviceweaponfake gunStone Road Mallspring loaded knife
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

