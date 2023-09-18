Post-tropical storm Lee: Power yet to be restored for thousands in N.S., N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Power has yet to be restored to thousands of customers in Nova Scotia after post-tropical storm Lee blew through the Maritimes over the weekend.

Most of the remaining outages are in the Halifax area and along Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map says around 20,000 customers across the province were without electricity as of late morning.

In New Brunswick, just over 13,000 customers were without power, with the bulk of the outages in the western part of the province.

Tens of thousands of customers across the region were hit by outages after trees and branches downed power lines.

The United States’ National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall Saturday at Long Island, on Nova Scotia’s Digby Neck, with winds close to 113 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.