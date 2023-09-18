Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Post-tropical storm Lee: Power yet to be restored for thousands in N.S., N.B.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Lee recap with Anthony Farnell'
Lee recap with Anthony Farnell
Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell stops by Global News Morning to recap post-tropical storm Lee.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Power has yet to be restored to thousands of customers in Nova Scotia after post-tropical storm Lee blew through the Maritimes over the weekend.

Most of the remaining outages are in the Halifax area and along Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

The Nova Scotia Power outage map says around 20,000 customers across the province were without electricity as of late morning.

In New Brunswick, just over 13,000 customers were without power, with the bulk of the outages in the western part of the province.

Tens of thousands of customers across the region were hit by outages after trees and branches downed power lines.

Trending Now

The United States’ National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall Saturday at Long Island, on Nova Scotia’s Digby Neck, with winds close to 113 kilometres per hour.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.

More on Canada
Nova ScotiaNew Brunswickpower outagesNova Scotia PowerHurricane LeeNew Brunswick Powerleepost tropical storm Lee
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices