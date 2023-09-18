Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Sept. 18

See more sharing options

FM-Phasis underway at CFCR, fall activities at Waskesiu, and Poutine Week in Saskatoon.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Sept. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Supporting community radio in Saskatoon with FM-Phasis

The year 2023 marks 32 years of broadcasting at 90.5 CFCR-FM in Saskatoon.

The community radio station is also back with its annual FM-Phasis fundraising drive.

CFCR station manager Neil Bergen looks at how the campaign supports the station and how people can get involved and make a donation.

3:52 Supporting community radio in Saskatoon with FM-Phasis

Waskesiu comes alive with fall camping and activities

Summer is pretty much behind us, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of ways to take in all that nature has to offer at Prince Albert National Park.

There’s a lot happening this fall at Waskesiu and the surrounding area.

Kaylene Amundson of the park looks at the options if you have your sights set on the great outdoors and some fall camping or hiking.

4:13 Waskesiu alive with fall camping and activities

Poutine Week supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon

It’s a tasty way to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon.

Poutine Week — a fun competition taking place among restaurants across the city — is raising funds for the organization.

Emily-May Simmonds checks in with Hometown Diner on its poutine specialty.

2:05 Poutine Week supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saskatoon

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Sept. 18

Warm start to the last week of summer — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Monday, Sept. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

