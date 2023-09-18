Man stabbed in bus bay area at TTC’s Victoria Park subway station

Toronto police say a man has been stabbed at TTC’s Victoria Park subway station on Sunday evening.
Police said the stabbing happened at around 6:20 p.m. in the bus bay area of the station.
Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 50s to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
A man was stabbed in the torso, police said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, standing five-feet-eight. He was wearing yellow shoes at the time of the incident, police said.
The area was closed but has since reopened.
