Health

Honour Ranch needs new vehicle to help with PTSD services for uniform community members, families

By Julia Foy Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 7:48 pm
Honour Ranch needs votes from the public to win a competition for a Land Rover. View image in full screen
Honour Ranch needs votes from the public to win a competition for a Land Rover. Global News
Up in the hills above Ashcroft, B.C., is a place created to help military members and vets, first responders and families receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Honour Ranch is the latest project created by the non-profit Honour House, which was inspired by one of its volunteers.

“I’ve seen huge success already, we will save hundreds and hundreds of lives at Honour Ranch,” said Allan DeGenova, Honour House Society’s president. “We are feeling great and we can operate all year round. PTSD doesn’t wait … it’s there all the time and we can look after people all year.”

One of those many volunteers who help run the facility spoke with Global News.

This is BC: Ranch near offers retreat for veterans and first responders

“My late husband, Joseph Allina, was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces for 15 years. Unfortunately, he lost his battle with PTSD in 2018 and took his own life,” said Nadine Geddert, an RCMP constable and an Honour House volunteer. “We are hoping Honour Ranch can serve as a place where (people) can go to get extra support and help. There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to (this issue).”

The ranch has purchased a number of horses that will be helping with therapy. Something Geddert will be helping with.

But right now, the ranch has a different kind of horsepower problem. Its vehicle is on its last legs.

Honour House entered a competition to win a Land Rover Defender to replace its old truck. It is one of the final five finalists from across North America.

“(It) will help immensely so we can help our men and women in uniform who give unconditionally to the people of this province,” DeGenova said.

The public can vote for Honour Ranch on the Defender Service Awards Land Rover Canada website or on Honour House’s social media sites until Oct. 4th.

