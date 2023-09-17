Toronto police officer injured while stopping erratic cyclist downtown

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer has been injured after being struck by an erratic cyclist in Toronto’s Entertainment District on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a cyclist was riding erratically and weaving through pedestrians in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street around 1 p.m.

After being directed to stop by police, the cyclist rode into an officer, knocking him to the ground and injuring him, authorities say.

The injured officer was transported to hospital with paramedics, where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police say the cyclist was arrested at the scene.

There is no word on charges at this time.

