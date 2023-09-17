Two stabbed during attempted robbery in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are recovering in hospital after being stabbed during an attempted robbery early Saturday morning in Winnipeg’s St. Boniface neighbourhood.

Police were called to the the area of Provencher Boulevard and Tache Avenue around 2:00 a.m. They found three men, two with serious stab wounds, police said in a media release Sunday.

The victims were taken to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable.

An investigation revealed the victims were walking to their car when four men attempted to rob them before stabbing two. The victims managed to flee and called police.

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477), or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.