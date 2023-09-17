Injured woman dropped off Friday at Calgary hospital dies, homicide unit investigating

Send this page to someone via email

A badly injured woman who was dropped off at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre on Friday died Saturday evening. Homicide detectives are now investigating her death.

Police said the woman was “suffering from extensive injuries” when she arrived at the hospital. She died from her injuries around 7 p.m. the next day.

Calgary’s Homicide Unit is following up with the people who brought the woman to the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.