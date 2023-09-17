Menu

Crime

Injured woman dropped off Friday at Calgary hospital dies, homicide unit investigating

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 11:50 am
The Foothills Medical Centre is seen on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. View image in full screen
The Foothills Medical Centre is seen on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Jeff McIntosh, THE CANADIAN PRESS
A badly injured woman who was dropped off at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre on Friday died Saturday evening. Homicide detectives are now investigating her death.

Police said the woman was “suffering from extensive injuries” when she arrived at the hospital. She died from her injuries around 7 p.m. the next day.

Calgary’s Homicide Unit is following up with the people who brought the woman to the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

